UrduPoint.com

The Boulder And The Beautiful (road Clearing Operation)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 09:00 AM

The Boulder and the Beautiful (road clearing operation)

Los Angeles, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :A massive boulder that crashed down onto a California road, blocking traffic for hours as it garnered a healthy internet following, was blasted to pieces Friday.

The hulking great rock stopped traffic around Lake Tahoe after it tumbled onto the highway on Thursday evening.

California's Department of Transport (Caltrans) swung into action, with crews dwarfed by the obstacle they had been sent to shift.

The department also launched #Boulderwatch on social media accounts, offering followers on Twitter regular -- if slightly tongue-in-cheek -- updates, photos and videos of the operation to clear Highway 50 at Echo Summit in California's mountainous north.

Workmen in high-viz kit drilled holes in the monster rock and then stuffed dynamite inside before retiring to a safe distance and watching the resulting explosion.

Footage shows the boulder fragmenting in a cloud of dust and smoke, before heavy earth-moving machines ultimately began carting the debris away.

"@CalTransDist3 wants to ensure the public no roadrunners or coyotes were injured & Wile E. Coyote was not responsible for this boulder falling onto the highway. He is innocent this time," the department quipped on Twitter.

The road, which runs through mountainous national forest and links ski fields, was expected to be opened later Friday afternoon, the agency said.

Related Topics

Injured Internet Social Media Twitter Road Traffic Boulder

Recent Stories

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghan ..

Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

9 hours ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>