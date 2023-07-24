The custodian of the two holy mosques appoints 233 judges at Ministry of Justice

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a Royal Order to promote and appoint 233 judges at the Ministry of Justice.

Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Dr.

Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani said that the Royal Order is testimony to the unwavering support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the judiciary.