The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Tunisian President on Republic Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Tunisia Kais Saied on the anniversary of his country's Republic Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the Tunisian president continued good health, happiness, and the government and people of Tunisia steady progress and prosperity.