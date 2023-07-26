The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Maldives on Independence Day

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Republic of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the Maldivian president continued good health, happiness, and the government and people of the Republic of the Maldives steady progress and prosperity.