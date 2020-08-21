The days of US 'cozying up to dictators is over': Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Joe Biden vowed Thursday to end America's "days of cozying up to dictators" as he accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president.

"I'll be a president who will stand with our allies and friends and make it clear to our adversaries, the days of cozying up to dictators is over," the former vice president said on the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.

Biden is challenging President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for avoiding taking a tough line on Russia and other rivals, in the November election.

ft/acb