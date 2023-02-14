The Emir Of Qatar Receives Phone Call From Italian PM
February 14, 2023
Doha, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received yesterday a telephone call from Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
During the telephone conversation, the two sides reviewed cooperation and friendship relations between the two countries and domains of developing them in all fields in a way that achieves joint interests.