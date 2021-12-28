The euro: How it started 20 years ago

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :As Europe rang in the New Year 20 years ago, 12 of its nations said goodbye to their deutschmarks, French francs, liras and pesetas as they welcomed the euro single currency.

On January 1, 2002, euro notes and coins became a reality for some 300 million people from Athens to Dublin, three years after the Currency was formally launched in "virtual" form.