Open Menu

'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Dies Aged 87

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :William Friedkin, the groundbreaking US director of "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection," died on Monday, a family friend told AFP. He was 87.

Friedkin passed away in Los Angeles after suffering unspecified health issues in recent years, said Stephen Galloway, a former Hollywood Reporter executive editor.

"He died this morning," confirmed Galloway, after speaking with Friedkin's wife.

Friedkin had "been working until a few weeks ago," but "had been in declining health," he added.

Friedkin was among a crop of influential young "New Hollywood" directors who fundamentally reshaped the US film industry, upsetting a long-established system in which powerful studio producers had reigned supreme.

Alongside fellow auteurs such as Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese, Friedkin exploded onto the scene in the early 1970s, with gritty cop drama "The French Connection.

" Starring Gene Hackman, it won five Oscars including for best director and best picture.

He followed that up with "The Exorcist," in 1973 It was a huge commercial and critical hit, as well as being deeply controversial.

The shocking film about a 12-year-old girl possessed by the devil was nominated for 10 Oscars, winning two, and spawned multiple sequels.

Friedkin's career went into sharp decline soon after, including hugely expensive flop "Sorcerer" in 1977.

While he never reached those early heights again, he continued directing well into his 80s.

His final film, "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," starring Kiefer Sutherland, is set to premiere at this year's Venice film festival.

Friedkin is survived by his fourth wife Sherry Lansing -- a former Paramount Pictures studio chief -- and two sons.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Died Wife Young Los Angeles Venice Lansing Colombian Peso Oscar Family Industry Best Ford

Recent Stories

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

22 minutes ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

31 minutes ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

31 minutes ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

40 minutes ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

40 minutes ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

40 minutes ago
National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

36 minutes ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

41 minutes ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

36 minutes ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

36 minutes ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

36 minutes ago
 District Administration Jhang announces home decor ..

District Administration Jhang announces home decoration contest on Independence ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous