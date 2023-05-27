UrduPoint.com

The Films Competing At The Cannes Film Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 09:10 AM

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The winner of the 76th Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, will be decided on Saturday.

Here is a list of the 21 films that competed over the last fortnight on the French Riviera.

"Asteroid City" by Wes Anderson "The Zone of Interest" by Jonathan Glazer "May December" by Todd Haynes "Monster" by Hirokazu Kore-eda "The Old Oak" by Ken Loach "Firebrand" by Karim Ainouz "Black Flies" by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire "Homecoming" by Catherine Corsini "Perfect Days" by Wim Wenders "About Dry Grasses" by Nuri Bilge Ceylan "Fallen Leaves" by Aki Kaurismaki "A Brighter Tomorrow" by Nanni Moretti "Club Zero" by Jessica Hausner "Four Daughters" by Kaouther Ben Hania "Anatomy of a Fall" by Justine Triet "La Chimera" by Alice Rohrwacher "Youth (Spring)" by Wang Bing "Banel & Adama" by Ramata-Toulaye Sy "Kidnapped" by Marco Bellocchio"The Pot-au-Feu" by Tran Anh Hung"Last Summer" by Catherine Breillat

Related Topics

Film And Movies Hania Alice Anderson May December Top

Recent Stories

UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

7 hours ago
 National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting ..

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

9 hours ago
 Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

9 hours ago
 Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile pho ..

Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

9 hours ago
 UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

9 hours ago
 Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents maste ..

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.