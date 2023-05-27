The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The winner of the 76th Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, will be decided on Saturday.

Here is a list of the 21 films that competed over the last fortnight on the French Riviera.

"Asteroid City" by Wes Anderson "The Zone of Interest" by Jonathan Glazer "May December" by Todd Haynes "Monster" by Hirokazu Kore-eda "The Old Oak" by Ken Loach "Firebrand" by Karim Ainouz "Black Flies" by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire "Homecoming" by Catherine Corsini "Perfect Days" by Wim Wenders "About Dry Grasses" by Nuri Bilge Ceylan "Fallen Leaves" by Aki Kaurismaki "A Brighter Tomorrow" by Nanni Moretti "Club Zero" by Jessica Hausner "Four Daughters" by Kaouther Ben Hania "Anatomy of a Fall" by Justine Triet "La Chimera" by Alice Rohrwacher "Youth (Spring)" by Wang Bing "Banel & Adama" by Ramata-Toulaye Sy "Kidnapped" by Marco Bellocchio"The Pot-au-Feu" by Tran Anh Hung"Last Summer" by Catherine Breillat