The Final Countdown: Tokyo Marks One Year Till 2020 Olympics

Wed 24th July 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo on Wednesday entered the final leg of its marathon Olympic preparations, marking a year until the 2020 Games open with officials promising a high-tech but eco-friendly event.

Organisers have battled everything from fears over deadly heat to persistent questions about the cost of the Games and how Tokyo won its bid.

But as the final countdown began, they were touting speedy progress on venue construction and pledging a Games that will be "a springboard for the creation of a new Tokyo.

" "One year to go, all of the excitement is growing here," John Coates, chairman of the International Olympic Committee's coordination body, said on Tuesday.

He added that "unprecedented" ticket sales and applications by 200,000 people for just 80,000 volunteer positions had shown the enthusiasm building for the 2020 Games.

He praised Tokyo's preparation as the sprint to the finish line began. "We're very pleased that the delivery of the Games remains firmly on track," he said.

