"The First Slam Dunk" Remains Top On China's Box Office Chart

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Japanese anime film "The First Slam Dunk" continued to lead the Chinese daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

The film is an adaptation of the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series in the 1990s, written and directed by its original creator, Takehiko Inoue.

It generated around 11.1 million Yuan (about 1.6 million U.S. Dollars) on the eighth day of screening, raising its total box office revenue to 437 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic action comedy "Ride On" starring Jackie Chan, which raked in 2.98 million yuan on Thursday.

In third place was the Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" with a daily gross of about 2.27 million yuan.

