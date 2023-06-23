The global battle against 'forever' chemicals'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chemicals giants have agreed to pay billions of Dollars to end lawsuits over contamination from toxic "forever" chemicals found in everyday products such as non-stick frying pans and waterproof clothing.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chemicals that take a very long time to break down in nature, have been linked to cancer and environmental damage, among other complaints.

On Thursday, US industrial conglomerate 3M said it would pay up to $12.5 billion to settle numerous claims from US public water systems accusing it of tainting their supplies with the pollutants.

Here is a look at the biggest PFAS settlements to date: