The Global Spread Of The Coronavirus: Where Is It?

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

Beijing, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of last year has killed more than 630 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are more than 30,000 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 240 infections reported in nearly 30 other places. There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

