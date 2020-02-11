The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has killed more than 1,000 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are more than 42,600 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 460 infections reported in nearly 30 places. There have been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.