The Global Spread Of The Coronavirus: Where Is It?

Thu 13th February 2020

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed more than 1,300 people and spread around the world.

Latest figures from China show there are nearly 60,000 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been at least 565 infections reported in around 30 locations. There have been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

