'The Golden Hour' Art Exhibition Showcases Northern Areas' Beauty

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :An art exhibition titled 'The Golden Hour' has showcased landscapes and tourist sites of northern areas with an aim to promote tourism nation wide and internationally.

In an exhibition the artist have displayed mind blowing landscapes and tourist sites of northern areas including Naran, Babusar Top, Hunza and Khunjarab, capturing nature's beauty with their creative originality and technical skills in their chosen mediums.

The exhibition was continued at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Nomad art gallery.

According to PNCA official Masroor Shah, 'The Golden Hour' has displayed by 15 artists across the country exploring their creativity and originality through the medium of art.

He added that Naran and Kaghan valleys in the Himalayan Mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on the top of best places in northern areas of the country.

"Naran valley stays open for tourist from May to September and remains closed during winters from October till April due to heavy snowfall" he added.

The artists have painted the roads leading towards the valley that used to get blocked due to avalanches.

The artists also through the colours at their canvas tried to project that every year a huge number of visitors travel to the site with their friends, families and loved ones to capture the best memories.

The exhibition helped the visitors, art and nature lovers to know that the Valley surrounded by lush green mountains and alpine forest that give a beautiful impact on travelers about Himalayan valleys that remained into their memories for long.

In the valley, there are a lot more to discover like the fairy tales of Saif Ul Malook Lake, Hike towards Ansoo Lake, Lulusar lake, The Queen Dudipatsar Lake and lastly Babusar Top.

The talented artists from different backgrounds have proved their mettle in projecting nature through colours that added more creativity and life to the nature.

