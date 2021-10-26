UrduPoint.com

The Hoop Makes Turkey Premier At Bosphorus Film Festival

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

The Hoop makes Turkey premier at Bosphorus Film Festival

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hoop, a 2021 Turkish film and candidate for the national and international feature film award at the Bosphorus Film Festival, has made its premier at the ninth Bosphorus Film Festival.

Director and screenwriter Ahmet Toklu attended the screening on Monday at the Atlas 1948 Cinema in Istanbul, along with actors Bahar Hacibektasoglu, Mert Erdogdu, Alp Akar, and other team members.

The movie relates the story of a boy, Ahmet, who takes up an after-school job at a mini-market in a luxury gated community near his own run-down neighborhood after his father is unable to send money back from Russia, where he went to work.

Falling in love with a classmate, Ahmet decides to learn how to play basketball when he finds out about her interest in Erhan, who came to school one day with basketball equipment and clothes.

However, there is nowhere in his neighborhood where Ahmet can practice the sport -- a setback that he seeks to overcome throughout the movie.

In his speech after the screening, Director Toklu said the starting point for the film was his own childhood experience trying to make hoop with his friends.

Hacibektasoglu, who plays Ahmet's mother, said The Hoop was an emotionally moving film about children and expressed hope that its success would encourage children's films in the future.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Job Istanbul Money From Love

Recent Stories

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

17 minutes ago
 China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issu ..

China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Gov't making all-out-efforts to mitigate, impact ..

Gov't making all-out-efforts to mitigate, impact of increased prices on common ..

7 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier urges expedited negotiations of th ..

Chinese Premier urges expedited negotiations of the COC

7 minutes ago
 China launches real-time glacier monitoring system ..

China launches real-time glacier monitoring system

9 minutes ago
 Rising investments in Pakistan's technology sector ..

Rising investments in Pakistan's technology sector reflect influx of skilled ent ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.