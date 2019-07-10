The intra-Afghan dialogue an important and positive step in peace efforts: UK

(@imziishan)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The United Kingdom on Wednesday said that the Doha Intra-Afghan dialogue was an important and positive step in Afghanistan peace efforts.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office Spokesman in a statement issued here said, "Crucially the dialogue in Doha, facilitated by Germany and Qatar, included Taliban members and representatives of the Afghanistan government, in a personal capacity, to discuss the future of Afghanistan", the FCO statement said.

It further said "the concluding resolution provides building blocks for future negotiations that we hope will form the basis of a peace process.

We particularly welcome their broad and inclusive nature, which included women, minorities and civil society groups".

The FCO statement added that there is a long way to go but the commitments to reduce violence and avoid civilian casualties can help pave the way towards future common ground.

"After decades of conflict, it is clear that the people of Afghanistan need, and want peace",the FCO statement said.

It further said that the UK has been clear that only an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned political settlement will enable the country to thrive and prosper.