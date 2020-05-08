UrduPoint.com
The Long Silence Of The Auschwitz Cellist

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Berlin, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :One of the last living members of the women's orchestra at Auschwitz, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, is at 95 among the most prominent survivors raising her voice against hate.

But for four decades she kept her silence.

Even her two children were long kept in the dark about what their steely, stoic mother suffered at the Nazi death camp in today's Poland and at Bergen-Belsen, where she was liberated 75 years ago.

Born in 1925 into a Jewish family in what was then the German town of Breslau, today Wroclaw in Poland, Anita was sent to Auschwitz in 1943 while still a teenager.

Her sister Renate was deported on a separate train.

Already an accomplished cellist, she was able to join the camp's orchestra for women and girls -- a fact she says likely saved her life.

The musicians were forced to play marches for slave labourers on their way to and from work each day, and for the SS guards.

But the scars left by those years were long her closely guarded secret.

"I didn't want to overwhelm my children with my terrible past, I wanted to leave it behind," she told AFP by telephone from London in an antiquated German, having spoken only English to her children.

