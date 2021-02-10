Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,341,496 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 106,844,430 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 65,255,700 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 14,659 new deaths and 418,905 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,087, followed by Mexico with 1,701 and Brazil with 1,350.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 468,203 deaths from 27,192,822 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 233,520 deaths from 9,599,565 cases, Mexico with 168,432 deaths from 1,946,751 cases, India with 155,252 deaths from 10,858,371 cases, and the United Kingdom with 113,850 deaths from 3,972,148 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 185 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 176, the United Kingdom 168, the Czech Republic 165 and Italy 152.

Europe overall has 784,679 deaths from 34,892,661 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 624,952 deaths from 19,717,961 infections, and the United States and Canada 489,091 deaths from 28,002,912 cases.

Asia has reported 245,802 deaths from 15,540,086 cases, the middle East 99,797 deaths from 4,966,328 cases, Africa 96,230 deaths from 3,692,676 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,810 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.