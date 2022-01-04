UrduPoint.com

The Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty At A Glance

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 01:20 AM

The nuclear non-proliferation treaty at a glance

Paris, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is designed to curb the spread of nuclear arms and promote the peaceful use of atomic energy.

It was scheduled to come up for review on January 4, but the date has been pushed back to later in the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a rare statement Monday, five of the world's main nuclear powers pledged to prevent the spread of atomic weapons, and to avoid nuclear conflict.

The treaty's key features: - The treaty came into force in 1970, and 191 countries have signed up to it.

- It has been ratified by more countries than any other arms limitation agreement.

- It was extended indefinitely in 1995.

- Signatories include the five recognised nuclear weapon states -- the United States, Russia, Britain, France, and China -- that are also the five veto-wielding permanent members of the UN Security Council.

- The treaty requires non-nuclear weapon states that have signed it to refrain from developing nuclear weapons.

In exchange, the five nuclear weapon states have pledged to "pursue negotiations in good faith" on disarmament and to provide access to peaceful nuclear energy.

- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is tasked with ensuring that efforts to develop nuclear energy are not diverted towards making atomic weapons.

- North Korea is the only country to ever withdraw from the treaty.

- Iran is a founding signatory of the treaty, but the status of its nuclear programme is in dispute.

The NPT's three main pillars: 1. Non-proliferation.

2. Disarmament, with all signatories urged to promote nuclear and total disarmament.

3. The right to peacefully use nuclear technology for all non-weapon countries that can demonstrate their nuclear programs are not used for military purposes.

Purpose of review conferences: Review conferences are held every five years to assess progress on disarmament and the tougher monitoring of nuclear programs worldwide.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France Progress United States North Korea January All From Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Rep ..

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Reports

58 minutes ago
 Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Kat ..

Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

58 minutes ago
 US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Withou ..

US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Without Spectators as COVID-19 Preca ..

58 minutes ago
 Census vital for providing policy base line: Chair ..

Census vital for providing policy base line: Chairman BRA

59 minutes ago
 Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capit ..

Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capital Area Due to First Snowfall ..

1 hour ago
 EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Re ..

EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Relief Aid

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.