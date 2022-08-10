UrduPoint.com

The Pogues' Bassist Darryl Hunt Dies At Age 72

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 09:50 AM

The Pogues' bassist Darryl Hunt dies at age 72

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72, the Celtic folk-punk band announced.

"We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London," The Pogues said on Twitter Tuesday.

The band posted a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case and quoted lyrics to their song "Love You 'Till The End", which was written by Hunt.

"'I know you want to hear me catch my breath. I love you till the end'." The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan paid tribute to "a great friend".

"I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player," the singer-songwriter said on Twitter.

"We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends love Shane.

" Fellow bandmate Spider Stacy also paid tribute: "This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz." Hunt was born in Christchurch, southwest England on May 4, 1950 and studied fine art at Nottingham school of Art.

He first played with pub rock band Plummet Airlines and then formed punk group The Favourites.

Hunt started playing bass for The Pogues in September 1986 after initially working as a roadie for them.

His first credit with the band was on their 1988 album "If I Should Fall From Grace With God."The album featured their massive hit "Fairytale of New York" with a duet sung by McGowan and Kirsty MacColl which has become a perennial Christmas favourite in Britain.

Hunt played for the band until their last album, "Pogue Mahone", in 1996.

Related Topics

Christmas Twitter Fine Died London Nice Christchurch Nottingham New York May September God Family All From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.