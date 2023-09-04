The researchers tracking businesses operating in Russia

Paris, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Academics and online researchers are tracking the activities of international companies still operating in Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine.

US academic Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale school of Management is one of the pioneers in the field. He started his database after some companies objected that they had been wrongly accused of staying in Russia, despite international sanctions against Moscow.

"Clever lawyers and public relation consultants were trying to create a strategic smokescreen" for their Russian operations, Sonnenfeld told AFP.

"So we created a rating scheme from A to F," echoing the grading system in US schools, he said.

His comprehensive and regularly updated database, compiled with the help of a network of around 50 researchers across the world, has become a reference for people working in the field.

And it has successfully weathered a series of legal attacks against it: "We have not been successfully taken to court by any of those companies," he said.

Another initiative is the Leave Russia website launched by five Ukrainian activists in March 2022, just after the start of the Russian invasion.

It subsequently merged its activities with a similar project run out of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

They draw on companies' financial documents to assess to what extent they are doing business with Russia.

More than 3,000 companies have been assessed and classified into categories depending on their degree of continued involvement in Russia.

For Sonnenfeld, the utility of this kind of work is clear.

His website notes that since starting the project, "over 1,000 companies have publicly announced they are voluntarily curtailing operations in Russia to some degree beyond the bare minimum legally required by international sanctions." In addition, he told AFP, that companies were calling them every day to try to get their rating in the list improved.

As the war has gone on, several initiatives have merged their activities: The Don't Fund War project, for example, joined forces with Sonnenfeld's database at Yale University.

Another operation, the Coalition for Ukraine, launched by a Vancouver businessman, ceased operating at the end of 2022, but Ukraine keeps its own list of "International Sponsors of War", which identifies a number of Western companies.