Open Menu

The Researchers Tracking Businesses Operating In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 11:00 AM

The researchers tracking businesses operating in Russia

Paris, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Academics and online researchers are tracking the activities of international companies still operating in Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine.

US academic Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale school of Management is one of the pioneers in the field. He started his database after some companies objected that they had been wrongly accused of staying in Russia, despite international sanctions against Moscow.

"Clever lawyers and public relation consultants were trying to create a strategic smokescreen" for their Russian operations, Sonnenfeld told AFP.

"So we created a rating scheme from A to F," echoing the grading system in US schools, he said.

His comprehensive and regularly updated database, compiled with the help of a network of around 50 researchers across the world, has become a reference for people working in the field.

And it has successfully weathered a series of legal attacks against it: "We have not been successfully taken to court by any of those companies," he said.

Another initiative is the Leave Russia website launched by five Ukrainian activists in March 2022, just after the start of the Russian invasion.

It subsequently merged its activities with a similar project run out of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

They draw on companies' financial documents to assess to what extent they are doing business with Russia.

More than 3,000 companies have been assessed and classified into categories depending on their degree of continued involvement in Russia.

For Sonnenfeld, the utility of this kind of work is clear.

His website notes that since starting the project, "over 1,000 companies have publicly announced they are voluntarily curtailing operations in Russia to some degree beyond the bare minimum legally required by international sanctions." In addition, he told AFP, that companies were calling them every day to try to get their rating in the list improved.

As the war has gone on, several initiatives have merged their activities: The Don't Fund War project, for example, joined forces with Sonnenfeld's database at Yale University.

Another operation, the Coalition for Ukraine, launched by a Vancouver businessman, ceased operating at the end of 2022, but Ukraine keeps its own list of "International Sponsors of War", which identifies a number of Western companies.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Karachi Stock Exchange Lawyers Vancouver Turkish Lira March From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

10 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

14 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

14 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

17 hours ago
7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

17 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

17 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

17 hours ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

18 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

19 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous