The row that has set US Gulf allies at odds

Doha, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A bitter feud between Qatar and a Saudi-led alliance may finally be nearing its end, as Gulf Arab leaders prepare to meet on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday, Kuwait -- long a mediator in the regional crisis -- announced that Saudi Arabia was reopening its borders and airspace to Qatar with immediate effect, unwinding a key aspect of a three and half year old economic boycott.

Here is a look back at the dispute that has divided the region, setting key Western allies at odds: