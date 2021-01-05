UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Row That Has Set US Gulf Allies At Odds

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

The row that has set US Gulf allies at odds

Doha, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A bitter feud between Qatar and a Saudi-led alliance may finally be nearing its end, as Gulf Arab leaders prepare to meet on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday, Kuwait -- long a mediator in the regional crisis -- announced that Saudi Arabia was reopening its borders and airspace to Qatar with immediate effect, unwinding a key aspect of a three and half year old economic boycott.

Here is a look back at the dispute that has divided the region, setting key Western allies at odds:

Related Topics

Kuwait Qatar Alliance Saudi Arabia May Arab

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

1 hour ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

1 hour ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.