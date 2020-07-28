The seven bowlers with 500 Test wickets

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets when he reached the landmark by dismissing the West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Brathwaite was also the batsman dismissed when James Anderson, Broad's longstanding England new-ball colleague, took his 500th Test wicket.

This is how the 34-year-old England paceman's record compares with the other members of Test cricket's '500 club' (wickets, player, team, matches, best bowling in an innings, best bowling in a match, average, five wickets in an innings, 10 wickets in a match): 800 Muttiah Muralitharan (SRI/ICC) 133 9-51 16-220 22.

72 67 22 708 Shane Warne (AUS) 145 8-71 12-128 25.41 37 10 619 Anil Kumble (IND) 132 10-74 14-149 29.65 35 8 589 James Anderson (ENG) 153 7-42 11-71 26.85 28 3 563 Glenn McGrath (AUS) 124 8-24 10-27 21.64 29 3 519 Courtney Walsh (WIS) 132 7-37 13-55 24.44 22 3 500 Stuart Broad (ENG) 140 8-15 11-121 27.98 18 2 Note: Anderson and Broad's figures at the time of Broad's 500th Test wicket.