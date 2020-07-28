UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Seven Bowlers With 500 Test Wickets

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

The seven bowlers with 500 Test wickets

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets when he reached the landmark by dismissing the West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Brathwaite was also the batsman dismissed when James Anderson, Broad's longstanding England new-ball colleague, took his 500th Test wicket.

This is how the 34-year-old England paceman's record compares with the other members of Test cricket's '500 club' (wickets, player, team, matches, best bowling in an innings, best bowling in a match, average, five wickets in an innings, 10 wickets in a match): 800 Muttiah Muralitharan (SRI/ICC) 133 9-51 16-220 22.

72 67 22 708 Shane Warne (AUS) 145 8-71 12-128 25.41 37 10 619 Anil Kumble (IND) 132 10-74 14-149 29.65 35 8 589 James Anderson (ENG) 153 7-42 11-71 26.85 28 3 563 Glenn McGrath (AUS) 124 8-24 10-27 21.64 29 3 519 Courtney Walsh (WIS) 132 7-37 13-55 24.44 22 3 500 Stuart Broad (ENG) 140 8-15 11-121 27.98 18 2 Note: Anderson and Broad's figures at the time of Broad's 500th Test wicket.

Related Topics

Cricket Anderson McGrath Old Trafford Best

Recent Stories

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

9 minutes ago

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

26 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

55 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi discusses diversification of trade, inv ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.