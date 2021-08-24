The shattered dreams of migrants sent back from US to Guatemala

El Ceibo, Guatemala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Haydi Consuelo thought she had arrived in the promised land when she walked across the US-Mexico border into Texas with her two-year-old son and other Central American migrants.

She thought she would be given shelter but instead she was put on an airplane and sent back to Mexico, where she was shepherded onto a bus and driven to Guatemala without ever passing through a migration check point.

"It was a trick because we were given the impression we would be able to pass. And, suddenly ... they put us in airplanes and ... we were deported," said Consuelo, 23, from the Migrant House in El Ceibo near the Mexican border, some 550 kilometers (340 miles) from Guatemala City.

Mexico is using this deserted border area to return migrants who have been deported to its territory from the United States.

Humanitarian organizations helping these migrants say that up to 600 a day are brought in from Mexico over the unguarded crossing.

Missionaries who run the Migrant House in El Ceibo are struggling to cope with the sudden influx.

In order to make space for new arrivals, migrants are allowed to spend just one night in the courtyard, surrounded by their suitcases, rucksacks and shoes.