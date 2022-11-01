`The Spark' by female artists opens tomorrow

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :"The Spark" a group show of paintings by four female artists Aimen Manzoor, Amna Rahman, Khadijah Rehman, and Zara Asgher would be opened for the general public and art lovers here on November 2 at Satrang Art Gallery under the banner of cultural diplomacy to promote art and artisans.

The Spark explores the body and its invisible energetic force uniting it with its surroundings. The exhibition considers the ancient knowledge that the body retains. The energetic response of individuals connecting to each other, their environments, ideas and even themselves.

Taking the forms of attraction, comfort, and camaraderie, at times an instinctive positive reaction or intuition, sometimes called an inherent sixth sense. It can also be felt as a negative reaction, a sense of foreboding or discomfort, and a feeling of anxiety in response.

Each of these artists has interpreted this connection in a way that suits their larger investigations into daily life and social interactions in private and public spaces.

Aimen Manzoor explores the relationship between the ordinary and the seemingly mundane. The compositions and stark colors of her paintings warp these otherwise simplistically realistic or banal scenes, drawing attention to her subjects engaged in habitual and repetitive activities. In some paintings, she sets up scenes to be occupied by individuals who are missing from the frame.

Khadijah Rehman also explores the familiar – often the familial or fictitious, delicate moments captured within her intricate paintings. She borrows from family photographs which she embellishes with vivid patterns, minute details, and traditions of Persian and Mughal miniatures.

The deliberate inclusion of unlikely elements such as exotic motifs, the placement of animals, and other dreamlike imagery create staged and layered tableaus, exploring relationships and interactions.

Amna Rahman and Zara Asgher both highlight the careful navigation of the body, primarily the female body, within a patriarchal male-centric society. Amna's figures, painted within spaces she deems as "safe" are completely at ease, engaged in conversations, and comfortable with themselves and their surroundings.

Zara's work explores the gendered quality of her surroundings, particularly highlighting how public spaces in Pakistan are heavily occupied by male bodies. Her drawings of repeating patterns of bodies highlight the structures of hierarchies she has seen.

The works come together to create a series of encounters for the viewer to experience, interpret, and absorb, said Zahra Khan, Curator of the show.

These artists have used various mediums including Gouache and gold leaf on paper, etching, and oil on canvas to create images that combine both figurative art and symbolism to visualize their messages.

