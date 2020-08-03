UrduPoint.com
The Sporting Weekend: Who Said What

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Paris, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Punctures at Silverstone, pull-out from the US Open. Who was saying what in sport this weekend: "I was managing it and praying to get round and not be too slow. I have definitely never experienced anything like that on the last lap and my heart definitely nearly stopped." -- Lewis Hamilton who won a seventh British Grand Prix despite his Mercedes suffering a puncture on the last lap.

"Dear Tennis, I will not be playing this year at the US Open. It hurts me at my core. But I'm sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you." -- Australian tennis firebrand Nick Kyrgios on his decision not to take part in the US Open "I felt lost with the table and the balls. I don't know whether they had been sanitised. But it is what it is, and if it's sanitised, you've just got to get on with it." -- Stuart Bingham thinks he may have an explanation for his sloppy start at the world snooker championships in England.

"Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager this decision - made together with the club - is one of the hardest I've ever had to make." -- Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on his decision to stand down following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

"It all came together for us today, two hamstrings, a dislocated shoulder. It's the end of a long season and it was the tipping point for us." -- Chelsea coach Frank Lampard after the 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

"It's the best thing that could have happened to us." -- Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini after his team's 17-match unbeaten league run, going back to January 20, ended in a 2-0 loss to Inter Milan. The Italian side face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final later in the month.

"Between five and 10 times more expensive than a normal trip." -- Catalans Dragons spokesman Yannick Rey on the Super League squad having to use a private jet rather than budget airlines to meet coronavirus health protocols on their way to the season-resumption in Leeds. The total cost will be 30,000-50,000 Euros.

"With a situation such as a bear roaming the course in its natural habitat, we basically don't interfere unless it becomes a dangerous situation for players and caddies and anyone else."-- John Mutch of PGA Tour Rules and Competitions department on the appearance of a black bear on the fairway at the Barracuda Championship in California.

