Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The three-fingered salute from "The Hunger Games" movies flashed by Thai protesters at the royal motorcade this week has become the Primary symbol of resistance in the kingdom in recent years.

The gesture is a way to signal support for greater democracy, but also anger towards the country's royalist military establishment at a time when entrenched inequality is worsening.

The salute first emerged in 2014 to signal defiance against a military regime which seized power in a coup, suspending democracy and curtailing free expression.

That coup leader -- former army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha -- is now the Prime minister and the main target of protesters who have also broached the once unassailable subject of reforming the fabulously wealthy monarchy.

In the "Hunger Games" books abd movies, the residents of a dystopian future North America -- who are forced to compete in a televised death match -- initially use the gesture to mean thanks, admiration and good-bye to someone they love.

But it morphs into a more general symbol of an uprising against their wealthy, totalitarian overlords, who live in a luxurious capital, protected by a zealous military.