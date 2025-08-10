- Home
The Summer The Water Stopped Singing: 'Saawni' Festivities Of Southern Punjab Canals Fade
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Mangoes are sweet as ever in southern Punjab with their golden flesh
still dripping sticky juice, their aroma still hangs heavy in the sweltering air.
Once upon a time, the monsoon months brought more than just fruit to this
region, life bustling at its canal banks. In the villages of Dera Ghazi Khan,
Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Ali Pur, Khanewal, Taunsa, and Layyah, the arrival of
'Saawni' season meant an unspoken promise. Friends, neighbors, and relatives
would gather under the thick shade of kikar and sheesham trees by the canal
banks, their laughter mixing with the murmur of flowing water.
'Saawni' was the rhythm of an old summer in those days. It was not planned
on a phone or a message thread. It was announced in the open air with the deep,
thudding beat of a drum (dhol). Fazilpur resident Muhammad Wasif remembers
the sound echoing through the village 30 years ago, summoning people from
every lane. “We’d set out early in the morning, baskets of mangoes balanced
on our heads, clay pitchers of cool water in our hands,” he says. “By noon, the
banks would be alive, men diving in with a splash, children chasing each other
in the shallows, women under the trees slicing fruit and laughing.” Along the
mangoes aroma, the varieties of chicken or meat curry and Barbecue, baking
along the canal banks was enough to arouse taste buds.
It was a day without clocks. Time moved with the sun, and the only schedule
was dictated by hunger, thirst, and the slow cooling of the evening breeze.
Now, those same canals carry more than water, a warning. The deep green
currents have turned a cloudy brown, laced with chemical foam. The shade-giving
trees are fewer, their roots eaten away by erosion and neglect. “The water smells,”
says Manzoor Hussain Bhatti, a resident of Rajanpur. “And it’s not just the smell.
It’s dangerous. There’s garbage, dead animals, even sewage.”
The romance of canal swimming has been replaced by the practicality of private
tube wells and tiled swimming pools.
The open-air gatherings, the rough-and-tumble
games in the mud, the long walks home under a pink monsoon sky, all have been
traded off cheaply.
For Multan-based family physician Dr Abdul Sami, nostalgia must yield to caution.
“That water isn’t what it used to be,” he says, his voice firm. “It’s full of bacteria,
parasites, and toxic chemicals. It can cause severe skin infections, respiratory
illnesses, even blindness. Tradition is important, but so is health.”
At the Punjab irrigation department, chief engineer Muhammad Nawaz Bajwa insists
that efforts are underway to set things right. “Dumping waste into canals is illegal,
and we work closely with district administrations to take action against violators,”
he explains. “Every January, we carry out 'bhall safai' (desilting) to remove silt
through deep cleaning of the canal system to improve water flow and quality.” He
adds that swimming in canals is now banned, both for health reasons and to prevent
the drownings that have claimed too many young lives.
Yet, to those who remember, 'Saawni' was never just about swimming or mangoes — it
was about belonging. It was the shared laughter over a slippery mango seed, the hiss
of water poured from a brass lota onto sunburned shoulders, the feeling of being part
of something bigger than oneself.
“People talk about development, about moving forward,” says an elderly villager in Khanewal,
leaning on his cane. “But some things you don’t replace. You lose the 'Saawni', you lose
a piece of who we are.”
Today, as the sun beats down and the mango harvest reaches its peak, the canals
of southern Punjab still flow, quietly, almost shyly. They pass the villages without
stopping, carrying with them the ghosts of laughter, the memory of shade, and the
faint echo of a distant dhol.
