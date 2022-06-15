UrduPoint.com

The Two Black Women Bidding To Make VP History In Colombia

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 11:00 AM

The two black women bidding to make VP history in Colombia

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :For the first time, Colombia will have a black woman vice president, as voters decide Sunday between a pair of rival candidates aiming to make history in the South American nation.

Colombians head to the polls for a run-off to choose their new president, either leftist former guerrilla Gustavo Petro or eccentric millionaire construction mogul Rodolfo Hernandez.

Both men have named a woman running mate with African roots.

Environmentalist Francia Marquez, 40, is running alongside Petro, with Hernandez having chosen conservative academic Marelen Castillo, 53.

Whichever one replaces outgoing Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez -- the first woman to hold the position -- will break new ground as the first person of African descent named to the post.

"In political, symbolic and cultural terms it is very important because Colombia is a country with a lot of racism," Cristina Echeverri, an analyst from the National University, told AFP.

Just over nine percent of Colombia's 50 million people identify as black but few, especially women, manage to reach positions of power.

There is only one black person in the current cabinet and just two out of almost 300 members of Congress.

