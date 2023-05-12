The UN migration agency IOM in a nutshell

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The International Organization for Migration, which hosts leadership elections next week, may be among the newest and lesser-known UN agencies, but it is tasked with serving hundreds of millions of migrants worldwide.

On May 15, the IOM will see its director-general Antonio Vitorino of Portugal face off against his American deputy Amy Pope for the top job.

It will find itself in the highly unusual situation for a United Nations agency of having a director-general challenged by a subordinate over what typically would have been a shoo-in second term.

But what is the organisation they are battling to head? The IOM has been around for more than 70 years, although it only became a member of the UN family less than a decade ago.

It was founded in 1951 to help respond to the chaos and displacement in Europe following World War II, and was tasked with helping governments on the continent identify resettlement countries for an estimated 11 million people uprooted by the war.

Throughout the 1950s, it arranged transport for nearly one million migrants, and moved on to work on other crises worldwide.

While the IOM first emerged to handle operational logistics in Europe, it has developed to become the leading international actor working on migration and also increasingly on internal displacement.

The IOM works in emergency situations, advocates for migrants' rights, and sees humane and orderly migration as a benefit to people on the move and the societies they settle in.

Today it counts 175 member states, as well as eight observer states, and has offices in more than 100 countries.

As it has swelled in size and importance, its traditional approach of providing advice and assistance to migrants and governments alike, sometimes sparks contradictions and criticism.

Among its more controversial activities is its voluntary humanitarian return programme, used among other things to repatriate tens of thousands of migrants of various nationalities from war-ravaged Libya.

From the beginning, the IOM has been run almost exclusively by Americans, with Washington seeming to have a hold on the top post.

With the exception of the period 1961-69, when Dutch national Bastiaan Haveman ran the show, and since 2018, when Vitorino, a former Portuguese defence minister and deputy prime minister, took over, all the organisation's director-generals have been American men.

Vitorino, who landed the job after member states rebuffed a candidate accused of anti-Muslim bigotry proposed by then president Donald Trump, enjoys strong support from European countries.

But Washington has been working hard to get its foot back in the door, enthusiastically supporting the candidacy of 49-year-old Pope, to become the first woman to run the organisation.

Pope told AFP earlier this year that her bid for the position was not about putting Washington's pick back in charge, but about vision and "taking the organisation... into the 21st century".

In 2016, 65 years after the IOM was founded, the organisation became a UN agency, as a smaller, parallel operation to the UNHCR, which focuses on refugees.

The IOM today serves as the coordinator and secretariate of the UN's global network on migration, established in 2019.

It works in emergency situations around the globe, with the aim of developing the resilience of people on the move, and building capacity within governments to "manage all forms and impacts of mobility".

From Ukraine to Sudan, Haiti to Bangladesh, the IOM is active in more than 140 countries, it is tasked with serving the needs of an estimated 281 million migrants and uncounted hundreds of thousands of others who irregularly cross borders every year, including victims of trafficking.

In 2021, the IOM helped nearly 32 million people in crisis situations, and provided regular services to millions of others, spokesman Paul Dillon told AFP.

In addition, governments have called upon the IOM to play a larger role in supporting the tens of millions of people who are displaced within their own countries due to conflicts and natural disasters.

The organisation's budget has swelled significantly in recent years, from around $1.7 billion in 2018 to nearly $3 billion last year, Vitorino told AFP, while its staff numbers have nearly doubled from 12,600 to roughly 20,000 over the same period.