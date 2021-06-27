UrduPoint.com
The Young Indian Chef Taking The 'world's Best Butter Chicken' Global

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The coal-fired tandoor oven sends a mouth-watering scent wafting through the Mumbai kitchen as celebrity chef Saransh Goila, maker of the world's "best butter chicken" according to MasterChef Australia, takes a break from Covid-19 relief efforts and resumes work.

Although the pandemic has done little to slow the global appetite for his delivery-only signature dish, business has been the last thing on his mind of late with India battling a brutal second wave of infections.

Much to his shock, Goila -- who has over a million Instagram and Twitter followers -- started getting dozens of messages daily from Covid-19 patients and their families, asking for assistance sourcing healthy meals.

"You don't think of people being stuck for home-cooked meals in India," he told AFP. "We are a country where you have your neighbours, friends, family always ready to help".

But with the coronavirus forcing people into isolation and making entire families sick, those networks were of little use.

So Goila launched a non-profit platform called Covid Meals for India in April to connect thousands of volunteer home cooks with coronavirus patients and frontline workers in around 400 cities.

Somehow, he also managed to open his second overseas kitchen in London's trendy Shoreditch neighbourhood last month, five years after launching his business.

His menu includes innovative -- or sacrilegious, depending on who you ask -- spins on the traditional dish.

Diners can order a butter chicken biryani, a butter chicken burger, chips with -- you guessed it -- butter chicken gravy, and even a butter chicken khichdi, a rice-and-lentil gruel usually served to sick people.

Goila found his calling early, winning a televised cooking competition aged 25 that led him to host a travel programme showcasing regional Indian cuisine.

It was then, while covering a distance of some 20,000 kilometres (12,400 miles), that he realised butter chicken had a universal appeal that cut across India's diverse cultures.

So the bearded chef, who prefers vegetarian food himself, decided to establish the world's first global butter chicken brand.

