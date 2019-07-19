UrduPoint.com
Theater Therapy Consultants To Organize Workshop On Acting Skills Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Theater Therapy, private art consultants, would start a three day acting workshop from next week here to teach the aspiring actors about the essentials of art of acting for all formats including theater, tv and Film.

Theater Therapy, in collaboration with Foundation of Arts and Culture (FACE), will be introducing its first series of acting workshops in the city as a three day program that will start with the basics and move on to more technical aspects of acting ending with application of what artists learned through a performance.

FACE will be managing the workshop as official hosts while the official media sponsors will be radio broadcaster CityFM89.

The workshop would aim to help young performers to learn how to play certain characters and go along with its development the different formats such as TV, films and digital platforms.

Professional artists of the drama and theater would train the new talent.They will critique, mentor and coach youngsters and offer tips on how to improve their preparation for roles,auditions and enhance their performing abilities.

The main feature of the workshop will be self grooming class for media, confidence building, acting tips with exercises and audition tips for success.

Three days will be divided into few lectures covering extensive details of basic essentials of acting for different formats, elements of storytelling and narrative building.

