Theater Wallay To Arrange First Musical Event After Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Art group Theatre wallay will arrange a musical night featuring a sitar performance by Wajih Nizami at The Farm on Saturday evening with exclusive audience of 15 people only.

According to management, the Farm has been opened for cultural activities with strict SoPs after being shut down for three months, due to COVID-19 with only a limited number of people.

Pre-registration would be mandatory for attending the event and the tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis. Only 15 seats are available for this particular event.

All the performances would be held in outdoor courtyard space keeping physical distance and WHO suggested guidelines.

No one would be allowed to attend the event without masks which need to be worn all the time while any group of more than 4 people will not be allowed the entry.

For appropriate arrangements and precautions, it will be mandatory to pre-register and pre-pay through online payment options.

Wajih Nizami is a classically trained sitar-nawaz, composer and writer. Wajih upholds the musical tradition of sitar playing passed down to him through 18 generations of dedication to music.

He carries the legacy of 'Senia Gharana' which traces its roots to Mian Tan Sen, the Mughal Emperor Akbar's legendary court musician.

