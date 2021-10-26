UrduPoint.com

Theater Wallay To Organize Creative Workshop For Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Theater Wallay to organize creative workshop for children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organize a creative 'Papier Mache Workshop' for children ages 8 and above under the theme of upcoming Halloween season on October 30.

According to details, workshop would be held at The Farm Bani Gala which is a center of creative and performing arts being run by the art group Theater Wallay.

.

The participants would make Halloween themed piñatas to take home and celebrate the spooky season.

All materials and candies would be provided by the management.

Pre-registration is required for participation while the last date to register is October 28.

Related Topics

Bani October

Recent Stories

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

42 seconds ago
 ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

43 seconds ago
 Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese S ..

Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese Ships Passage Muscle-Flexing

45 seconds ago
 Australia Unveils Roadmap to Reach 2050 Net Zero E ..

Australia Unveils Roadmap to Reach 2050 Net Zero Emission Target - Government

46 seconds ago
 New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for ..

New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for workers

48 seconds ago
 Global markets in positive territory

Global markets in positive territory

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.