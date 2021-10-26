Theater Wallay To Organize Creative Workshop For Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organize a creative 'Papier Mache Workshop' for children ages 8 and above under the theme of upcoming Halloween season on October 30.
According to details, workshop would be held at The Farm Bani Gala which is a center of creative and performing arts being run by the art group Theater Wallay.
.
The participants would make Halloween themed piñatas to take home and celebrate the spooky season.
All materials and candies would be provided by the management.
Pre-registration is required for participation while the last date to register is October 28.