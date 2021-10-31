UrduPoint.com

Theater Wallay To Organize Creative Workshop For Children Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organize a creative 'Papier Mache Workshop' for children ages 8 and above under the theme of upcoming Halloween season on Nov 1.

According to details, workshop would be held at The Farm Bani Gala which is a center of creative and performing arts being run by the art group Theater Wallay.

.

The participants would make Halloween themed piñatas to take home and celebrate the spooky season.

All materials and candies would be provided by the management.

Pre-registration is required for participation while the last date to register is October 28.

/778

