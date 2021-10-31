Theater Wallay to organize creative workshop for children tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organize a creative 'Papier Mache Workshop' for children ages 8 and above under the theme of upcoming Halloween season on Nov 1.

According to details, workshop would be held at The Farm Bani Gala which is a center of creative and performing arts being run by the art group Theater Wallay.

The participants would make Halloween themed piñatas to take home and celebrate the spooky season.

All materials and candies would be provided by the management.

Pre-registration is required for participation while the last date to register is October 28.

