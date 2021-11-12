Theater Wallay to organize melody evening with Aftab Sooraj on Nov 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Aftab Sooraj, a flutist from Mianwali, will present old eastern folk and classical melodies at Thwater Wallay on November 20.

Aftab Sooraj, a student of the renowned flutist Baqir Abbass, was playing music for 25 years.

The event will be held at The Farm at Banigala on Saturday at 6:30 pm, said an invitation received here on Friday.