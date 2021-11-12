Theater Wallay To Organize Melody Evening With Aftab Sooraj On Nov 20
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Aftab Sooraj, a flutist from Mianwali, will present old eastern folk and classical melodies at Thwater Wallay on November 20.
Aftab Sooraj, a student of the renowned flutist Baqir Abbass, was playing music for 25 years.
The event will be held at The Farm at Banigala on Saturday at 6:30 pm, said an invitation received here on Friday.