Theater Wallay To Organize Series Of Workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize a series of workshops for aspiring actors, drama enthusiasts, or those generally interested in improving public speaking skills from September 12.

The workshops would be conducted by experienced Theatre Wallay artists Fizza Hasan and Ammar Khalid.

According to Fizza Hassan, the workshops will use basic theatre games and activities to build confidence, manage anxiety, improve communication skills, and work on voice and body.

She said that the first workshop, titled "Intro to Theatre Techniques" would be held on September 12 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm.

The second workshop will be held on "Face & Body " on September 26 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm.

The third workshop will be conducted on "Voice & Text" on October 10 at 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm and similarly, the fourth workshop titled "Scene work/ scene analysis" will be held on October 24 at 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm at The Farm in Bani Gala, she added.

Theater Wallay has started registration of the interested aspiring actors, drama enthusiasts, or those generally interested in improving public speaking skills.

