Theater Wallay To Screen Play Titled "The Stained Dawn"

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Theater Wallay to screen play titled "The Stained Dawn"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay (TW) would organize screening of english version of play titled "The Stained Dawn" on September 4.

Talking to APP, a official of Theater Wallay, Fizza, said that TW created a play based on real life stories of partition survivors, as part of a project known as Voices of Partition, adding that TW team members interviewed survivors of the 1947 partition and then dramatizing some of the stories.

She said that the resulting play then toured the major cities of the country (urdu version) and the East Coast of the United States (English Version).

Fizza said that screening will be followed by a Question & Answer session with senior members of Theatre Wallay, who were part of the voices of partition project and performed in the plays.

All the necessary protocols of Covid-19 would be adopted at the premises. Hand Sanitizers and face masks will be available, and social distancing will be practiced.

