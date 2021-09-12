UrduPoint.com

Theater Wallay To Showcase Monologues On Sept 19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay will showcase 'Monologues' in both English and urdu at the Farm on September 19.

The Theater Wallay team takes on monologues drawn from plays from across the world, classical and contemporary, said a director at Theater Wallay Fiza.

She said in this regard Theater Wallay will organize an evening with heroes, villains, and housewives.

She said the selection will feature monologues in both English and Urdu.

In theatre, a monologue is a speech delivered by a single character, often to express their thoughts aloud, but sometimes also to directly address another character or the audience.

Monologues are common in dramatic media, as well as in non-dramatic media such as poetry.

Monologues share more in common with many other literary instruments including soliloquies, apostrophes, and asides.

However, there is a difference between each of these devices.

\395 /778

Related Topics

World September Media From Share

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

26 minutes ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

1 hour ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.