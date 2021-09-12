Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay will showcase 'Monologues' in both English and urdu at the Farm on September 19.

The Theater Wallay team takes on monologues drawn from plays from across the world, classical and contemporary, said a director at Theater Wallay Fiza.

She said in this regard Theater Wallay will organize an evening with heroes, villains, and housewives.

She said the selection will feature monologues in both English and Urdu.

In theatre, a monologue is a speech delivered by a single character, often to express their thoughts aloud, but sometimes also to directly address another character or the audience.

Monologues are common in dramatic media, as well as in non-dramatic media such as poetry.

Monologues share more in common with many other literary instruments including soliloquies, apostrophes, and asides.

However, there is a difference between each of these devices.

