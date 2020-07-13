Theater wallay to start acting classes next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Art group Theatre Wallay will start a three-month long course of acting classes for theater aspirants from next month with a maximum enrollment of 10 students.

According to the management, classes will be held twice a week (Monday and Thursday) with strictly following the SOPs for the social distancing and providing the handwashing facility due to COVID-19.

Youngsters were invited to attend these basic level acting classes even if they were not planning to adopt acting as a career.

These classes will help them gain confidence to speak before a bunch of people and get rid of self-consciousness and body stiffness.

The training will focus on preparing an actor for theater performance building an actor's physique, breathing, and control over voice, dialogue delivery, understanding character, scene analysis, and basic acting techniques. It will end with short scenes and monologues, which will be recorded and uploaded to TW's YouTube Channel.