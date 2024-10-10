Theater Workshop Conducted By Renowned Int'l Artists At ACP
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) On the fifteenth day of the 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, a theater workshop was conducted by Spain's Blue Book Theater Company at Studio II.
Renowned international artists Bonnie Jean Evans (USA) and Erica Lauren (USA) taught various acting techniques to students interested in performing arts.
The workshop provided an opportunity to learn innovative methods of acting which attracts a large number of Students.
