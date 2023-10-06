Theatre play "Zeest" presented

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Tehrik-e-Niswan presented a theater play titled "Zeest" in urdu language in the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan -Karachi.

The writer, director and choreographer of the play was Sheema Kermani.

The cast of the play included Naina Black, Tabita, Ramesha, Shazia, Sabiha, Bushra, Zahra and Sheema Kermani.

"Zeest" revived the charming essence of Amrita Pritam's short stories, a play that portrays today's women.