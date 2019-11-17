UrduPoint.com
Theatre Wallay Plans Various Cultural Events From Nov 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Theatre Wallay plans various cultural events from Nov 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Theatre Wallay has planned various cultural events including Solo Theatre Performance, Paper Craft workshop, Recite urdu poetry and acting classes.

According to Theatre Walay, Suni Unsuni, Solo theater performance by Imran Mushtar Nafees (from Lahore) would be organized on November 22.

In paper craft workshop, the participants would be trained in model making on November 23. This session will be focused on teaching beginners the basics of model making/paper construction, focusing on cutting, gluing and construction techniques, tips and tricks.

He said that "Shairi Sach Bolti Hai", let us sing/recite Urdu poetry would be held on November 24.

Theatre Wallay and Rung school have again joined hands to start a new batch of acting class at Rung School.

