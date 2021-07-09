UrduPoint.com
Theatre Wallay To Organize A "Sunset Ragas" On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organize an inaugural event titled the "Sunset Ragas" at 'The Farm's New Location' on July 10 (Saturday) .

Renowned artist Sitar player Wajih Nizami and Tabla player Irfan Khan would perform at inaugural event.

In a statement, Theatre Wallay said The Farm was relocated to new venue which is about just three minutes' drive from the old Farm premises.

The new premises would welcome music enthusiasts from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.

Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.

The group was also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

The group was also conducting regular workshops, readings, trainings and other cultural activities in partnership with national and international artists and cultural organizations.

/778

