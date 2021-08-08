UrduPoint.com

Theatre Wallay To Organize An Evening Of Improvisational Theater

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

Theatre Wallay to organize an evening of improvisational theater

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organize an evening of improvisational theater and interactive workshop with the audience on Friday.

According to the announcement, the event was part of family movie night.

Theater Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theater and literature.

An official of Theater Wallay Muhammad Irfan said that a new series of family movie nights were started to entertain film enthusiasts.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic SOPs would be strictly observed during the event.

