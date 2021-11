Theatre Wallay to organize an evening of plays Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize 'Savage love', an evening of plays by renowned American playwrights Tennessee Williams and Sam Shepard on November 29.

The play featuring,'Savage Love' by Sam Shepard and Joseph Chaikin, 'Talk to Me Like the Rain' and 'Let Me Listen' by Tennessee Williams, 'The Lady of Larkspur Lotion' by Tennessee Williams.

The plays will be followed by an interactive session with cast and crew.

The play would be presented at The Farm ( Bani Gala).