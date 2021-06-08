Theatre Wallay to pay theatrical tribute to great Urdu humorist, Patras Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize an evening of a kind - a theatrical tribute to the great urdu humorist, Patras Bukhari, one of the best known Names in Urdu literature on June 18.

In a statement, Theatre Wallay said that "We have adapted three of Patras Bukhari's well loved humorous essays into theatre pieces, guaranteed to send you into fits of laughter, something that was much needed in troubled times such as these,".

The title: of the performance "Marhoom Ki Yaad Mein" an original story of Patras Bukhari.

Theatre enthusiasts should come and enjoy an evening of nostalgia and glee in a manner quite unique to the theatre scene of the city.

This was an outdoor play, and all safety protocols required for COVID 19 would be observed.