Theatre Wallay to resume cultural programs from Jul 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay has announced to resume its cultural programs from July 10 at it's new Farm, venue inaugurated here on Friday.

According to a statement issued, the art world has been extremely hard hit by the covid-19 pandemic over the last year.

Performers and artists have found themselves without work and cultural activity of all kinds has been at a standstill during the third wave of COVID-19.

Under these circumstances, many spaces that lived off the art world have not been able to survive.

The farm is relocating, our new space (about 3 minutes' drive from the old farm premises) is set on a hill slope with breathtaking views over the capital.

The premises feature a beautiful garden, space for an open air theater and a weekend café.