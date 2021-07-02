UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theatre Wallay To Resume Cultural Programs From Jul 10

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Theatre Wallay to resume cultural programs from Jul 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay has announced to resume its cultural programs from July 10 at it's new Farm, venue inaugurated here on Friday.

According to a statement issued, the art world has been extremely hard hit by the covid-19 pandemic over the last year.

Performers and artists have found themselves without work and cultural activity of all kinds has been at a standstill during the third wave of COVID-19.

Under these circumstances, many spaces that lived off the art world have not been able to survive.

The farm is relocating, our new space (about 3 minutes' drive from the old farm premises) is set on a hill slope with breathtaking views over the capital.

The premises feature a beautiful garden, space for an open air theater and a weekend café.

Related Topics

World July All From

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

26 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

30 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.